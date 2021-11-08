Police appeal after vandalism at Louth Bus Station

The vandalism at Louth Bus Station over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon (November 7), a statement from Louth Police said: “We have noticed reports on social media this morning that sometime overnight / yesterday evening damage has been caused to the bus shelters on Church Street with graffiti being daubed across the walls, perspex screens and benches in black spray paint.

“Nothing was reported at the time sadly so we don’t have any more specific timescales.

“If anyone does have any information that may lead to us identifying the offenders then please call 101 and quote incident number 171 of 7/10/21. Thank you.”

The vandalism at Louth Bus Station over the weekend.

A subsequent update from Louth Police states that CCTV footage has been obtained, and the incident has been identified as having taken place at around 8.15pm on Saturday evening.