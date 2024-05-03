Police appeal after collision

The collision at Willingham Hill, on the A631 at the junction of the B1225, Caistor High Street, near to Ludford, between a yellow Suzuki motorbike and a grey Renault Captur, was reported just after 12.45pm on Sunday, April 14.

The motorbike had travelled from North Willingham and was going in the direction of Ludford. The Renault Captur was being driven along the B1225 from Horncastle to Caistor.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The Investigating Officer, PC David Millican, would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has video recorded footage of either vehicle as they approached the scene or the collision itself.