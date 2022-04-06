Police appeal for information on wanted Boston man

Wanted man: Benjamin Teft, of Boston.

A force spokesman said today (Wednesday): “We are appealing for help to locate 33-year-old Benjamin Teft who is wanted in connection with a breach of a non-molestation order in the Boston area.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you have any information that will help us find him, get in touch in one of the following ways.

“By calling 101 quoting reference number 22000129113 or by emailing [email protected] quoting reference number 22000129113 in the subject line.