Police appeal for missing Boston woman
Police are still looking for a 40-year-old woman reported missing from the Boston area.
Indre has not been seen since around 3pm on Saturday, September 30.
According to Lincolnshire Police, she is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with black curly hair and brown eyes.
She is thought to be wearing a black jumper with a green hood, black trousers or leggings and possibly brown shoes.
If you have seen her or have information that could help the investigation, call 101 quoting Incident 351 of September 30.