Police appeal for missing Boston woman

Police are still looking for a 40-year-old woman reported missing from the Boston area.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:06 BST
Have you seen Indre, missing from the Boston area since Saturday?Have you seen Indre, missing from the Boston area since Saturday?
Indre has not been seen since around 3pm on Saturday, September 30.

According to Lincolnshire Police, she is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with black curly hair and brown eyes.

She is thought to be wearing a black jumper with a green hood, black trousers or leggings and possibly brown shoes.

If you have seen her or have information that could help the investigation, call 101 quoting Incident 351 of September 30.