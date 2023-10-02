Police are still looking for a 40-year-old woman reported missing from the Boston area.

Have you seen Indre, missing from the Boston area since Saturday?

Indre has not been seen since around 3pm on Saturday, September 30.

According to Lincolnshire Police, she is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, with black curly hair and brown eyes.

She is thought to be wearing a black jumper with a green hood, black trousers or leggings and possibly brown shoes.