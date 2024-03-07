Police appeal over unexplained death of 49-year-old Sleaford man
Officers were called to reports of a concern for safety at 2.15pm 16 February 16, and on attendance found Adam Bailey, 49, dead at the address in Tamer Road, Sleaford.
His next of kin have been informed.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A number of enquiries have been undertaken since his death, which is currently unexplained, and we are now asking for help from our community in piecing together his movements and who he may have been with prior to his death.
“We are asking that anyone who may have seen him in or around the town, or at his flat or another property, between 12 noon on February 11 and 2.15pm on February 16 to come forward with any information.
“We would like to hear from you no matter how small or insignificant you think the information might be, as everything helps us to build a picture of the days leading to his death.”
Mr Bailey was last seen wearing dark trousers and grey top, but may have also had a coat when outside.
Officers are keen to hear first-hand accounts as well as view footage from CCTV cameras and dashcams.
Officers including forensic investigators, detectives, and uniformed patrol officers will be in the local area over the next few days while they carry out further enquiries.
If you can help with the investigation, email [email protected] quoting incident 205 of February 16.