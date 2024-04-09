Police appeal to find missing teenager Stephanie
Officers believe 16-year-old Stephanie may have left the county and travelled to London.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may know where she is or has spoken or been in contact with her over the last few days to get in touch with us.
“When she was last seen, five days ago, Stephanie was believed to be wearing a Boss jacket, white Jordan trainers she is around 5ft 8ins tall and has shoulder length curly hair. She also has a nose ring and a nose stud.”
If you have any information that may help find Stephanie you can get in touch by email at [email protected] or calling 101 quoting Incident 461 of April 4.
You can also use the independent charity Missing People. Call or text 116 000 or email [email protected].