Lincolnshire Police have responded to claims residents in Ingoldmells are forced to go home before dinner time or ‘face gangs of alcohol-fuelled yobs causing trouble’.

A police check in Ingoldmells on Friday evening.

The claims published by The Sun newspaper website on Monday stated that the resort “suffers from a lack of local policing” – in spite of a major Lincolnshire Police presence in the village on Friday evening as part of the Summertime Policing Plan’s action against drink and drugs.

According to The Sun, one resident said: “The police have their work cut out dealing with the idiots coming here for holidays who end up drunk and fighting. I do not go out in the evening. We like to be home by 6 or 7 o’clock before the troublemakers come out. We see police cars going up and down all the time dealing with problems everywhere.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another said: “Crime is definitely getting worse. We have had robberies and rapes and a man stabbed to death just up the road outside a kebab shop.”

The Sun claims residents fear there is worse to come, with reports suggesting local police plan to reduce the number of Police and Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

However, the newspaper has now published in full a response from Chief Inspector Lee St Quinton, of Lincolnshire Police.

He told the newspaper and reassured Lincolnshire World readers that cops were: "committed to keeping people safe".

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: "More officers are on duty on the coast during the summer season, bolstered by the recent national uplift.

“This allows us to focus on a number of initiatives that produce significant results in bringing offenders to justice.

“On Friday, we carried out drink and drug-drive vehicle stop checks at Ingoldmells, work that is vital in keeping our communities safe.

“Our Central Operations Team will also use specialist information and skills to target and disrupt as many offenders as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Insp St Quinton said officers will continue to work with partners on Operation California, visiting local bars, pubs and nightclubs with drug itemisers that can detect even small traces of drugs in just eight seconds.

“Similarly, we will not tolerate those who carry knives and put others at risk,” he said. “This is a commitment we have across the coast to keep people safe.”