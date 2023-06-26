Police are concerned for a missing teenager from the Sleaford area last seen in Scotland three days ago.

Sixteen-year-old Westley, from Sleaford, was last seen in Aberdeen three days ago.

Lincolnshire Police say they are concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Westley and are appealing for help to locate him.

It is believed that Westley, who also goes by Wesley, has travelled out of the county and was last reported to have been seen in the Aberdeen area three days ago.

"He may have potentially travelled within an hour of Fraserburgh,” said a police spokesman.

Westley is described as white, with a slim build, short hair which is longer at the front, and was last seen wearing grey North Face trainers, a black North Face jumper, and blue Nike Airmax 95s.