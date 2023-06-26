Lincolnshire Police say they are concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Westley and are appealing for help to locate him.
It is believed that Westley, who also goes by Wesley, has travelled out of the county and was last reported to have been seen in the Aberdeen area three days ago.
"He may have potentially travelled within an hour of Fraserburgh,” said a police spokesman.
Westley is described as white, with a slim build, short hair which is longer at the front, and was last seen wearing grey North Face trainers, a black North Face jumper, and blue Nike Airmax 95s.
If you can assist in the search, call PC Tant on 07823 422805, quoting incident 123 of June 20.