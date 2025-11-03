Police concern grows for missing teen

Lincolnshire Police say they are growing “increasingly concerned” for a teenager who is reported missing from the Dorrington area, near Sleaford.

Officers after appealing for help to find Reece who is described as a white male, 5ft 6 tall, with brown hair, of slim build, aged 14 years, wearing a black puffer coat and a black Nike tech tracksuit. A police spokesperson added: "We believe he may be in the Boston area.” If you have any information that can help locate Reece, please call 101 quoting PID: 118252. Always call 999 in an emergency.