Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of a man who is believed to have been missing for some time from the Sleaford area.

Police say Craig has not been seen in Sleaford for some time.

Officers say they want to find Craig, aged 48, who is missing from the Sleaford area.

“While he has only recently been reported missing to the police, he has not been seen for some time and we are concerned for his safety,” said a Lincolnshire Police spokesman.

Advertisement

Advertisement