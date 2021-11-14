Police ‘concerned’ for woman missing from the Boston area

Have you seen Emilia who is has been reported missing?

Emilia is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of heavy build, with grey hair, and is likely to be wearing purple glasses.

She may be wearing a blue T-shirt with small white flowers on, black trousers, and carrying a black backpack and an Asda shopping bag.

A police spokesman said: “Have you seen Emilia? The 53-year-old is missing from the Boston area and we are growing increasingly concerned.