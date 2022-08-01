Police conclude investigation into tragic death of toddler in Ingoldmells caravan fire

Police say there will be no charges brought in connection with the tragic death of a toddler in a caravan fire in Ingoldmells.

By christina redford
Monday, 1st August 2022, 12:44 pm
Louisiana-Brooke Broadley. died tragically in a caravan fire in Ingoldmells.
Louisiana-Brooke Broadley. died tragically in a caravan fire in Ingoldmells.

The community was shocked by the news Louisiana-Brooke Broadley. had tragically died in the fire at Sealands Caravan Park on Monday, August 23 last year. .

She had been on holiday with her family from Newark. Her mum, Natasha Broadley and her three other children, all under 11, escaped the blaze and were treated at Boston Pilgrim Hospital, but two-year-old Louisiana sadly passed away.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

An inquest into her death was opened in September last, and Lincolnshire Police have conducted an ‘extensive investigation’.

A statement reads: “We have concluded our investigation into the circumstances that surrounded the very sad death of a two-year-old girl at Ingoldmells, on 23 August 2021.

" Following an extensive investigation, no criminal charges will be bought in connection with the incident, and a file will be passed to the Coroner.

Our thoughts are with the family.”

Police