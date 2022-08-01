Police conclude investigation into tragic death of toddler in Ingoldmells caravan fire

Louisiana-Brooke Broadley. died tragically in a caravan fire in Ingoldmells.

The community was shocked by the news Louisiana-Brooke Broadley. had tragically died in the fire at Sealands Caravan Park on Monday, August 23 last year. .

She had been on holiday with her family from Newark. Her mum, Natasha Broadley and her three other children, all under 11, escaped the blaze and were treated at Boston Pilgrim Hospital, but two-year-old Louisiana sadly passed away.

An inquest into her death was opened in September last, and Lincolnshire Police have conducted an ‘extensive investigation’.

A statement reads: “We have concluded our investigation into the circumstances that surrounded the very sad death of a two-year-old girl at Ingoldmells, on 23 August 2021.

" Following an extensive investigation, no criminal charges will be bought in connection with the incident, and a file will be passed to the Coroner.