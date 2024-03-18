Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincolnshire Police target County Lines activity all year round, and the latest push was in support of the national County Lines Intensification Week coordinated by the National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC), which ran from Monday, March 4, to Sunday, March 10.

Their efforts focused on prevention through direct engagement and education with young people, the most likely group to be drawn into and exploited by County Lines, as well as businesses about the risks and signs of County Lines involvement.

Detective Inspector Gail Hurley from the Force Intelligence Bureau, said: “The criminals operating County Lines prey on the most vulnerable members of society, pulling them in to a world of exploitation, danger, and fear.

“With that activity comes related crime, often violent, and this is why we make it a priority to target County Lines throughout the year.

“For this latest intensification week, we have focused on prevention and education because arming people with the knowledge of how to avoid becoming enticed into that life, or how to spot the signs and take action, is one of the key ways to tackle it.

“Our communities pay a hug part in the success of cracking down on County Lines activity by providing much-needed intelligence around drug-dealing, suspicious activity, or vulnerability, and we would encourage people to continue to do this.”

Over the week of action, 24,280 shoppers at Lincolnshire Co-operative stores people heard messaging about how to spot the signs of County Lines and cuckooing - which is where the home of a vulnerable person is taken over by drug dealers. Messages were played on loud speakers at 95 stores over a two-week period.

Also a warrant was carried out on Gordon Street, Gainsborough, on March 4, which led to the seizure of 100g cannabis resin and £520 in cash.