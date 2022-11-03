The 32-year-old, known as Agnese has gone missing from the Bradford Road area of Boston, and Lincolnshire Police said: “We are desperate to find her.”

A spokesman said: “She is described as around 5ft 9inches tall, of thin build and with shoulder length brown hair.

“Agnese is thought to be wearing leggings with flowers on, a black jacket and black boots.

“If you know where she is or think you might be able to help us find her, please get in touch.”

You can call 101 or email [email protected]