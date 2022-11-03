Police desperate to find missing Boston woman
Police say they are desperate to find a 32-year-old Boston woman who has been reported missing.
The 32-year-old, known as Agnese has gone missing from the Bradford Road area of Boston, and Lincolnshire Police said: “We are desperate to find her.”
A spokesman said: “She is described as around 5ft 9inches tall, of thin build and with shoulder length brown hair.
“Agnese is thought to be wearing leggings with flowers on, a black jacket and black boots.
“If you know where she is or think you might be able to help us find her, please get in touch.”
You can call 101 or email [email protected]
Alternatively, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.