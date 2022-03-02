Police divers search river near to site where woman’s remains were found

It was confirmed by Lincolnshire Police yesterday that the human remains found at Witham Way Country Park in Boston are that of missing woman Ilona Golabek.
The 27 year-old was reported missing from the town on November 9, 2021.
Today police divers searched the river bed near the park, which has had a heavy police presence since the remains were first discovered by a member of the public on Saturday, February 19.
Kamil Ranoszek, aged 40, of Wormgate, Boston, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody awaiting trial.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting 200 of November 11.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.