Police gather to remember fallen colleagues

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Davison.

Staff gathered on the Garden of Remembrance at 12.30pm for a short service to commemorate those no longer with us.

Various passages were read at the event and rocks of remembrance were laid down at the centre of the memorial as a mark of respect.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Davison, who spoke at the service, said: “Today is really important because it gives us the opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice of all those people who came before us.

“Lincolnshire Police has been around for a while now and it was surprising to me just how many people we’ve lost in those years.

“To have the opportunity to take a quiet moment and thank everybody for their sacrifice and reflect on how dangerous a job this can be, I think is really valuable.

“Not just for me personally, though I do feel it deeply having been in the force for nearly 25 years, but I think for everyone including new officers.

“Everything they are able to do out in the street is because the public have had their trust earned by everyone who came before them, including those people who gave their lives.”

He added: “For me personally it’s really poignant, but it’s also an immense privilege to be able to speak at an event like this. To be able to have the honour to remember people on a day like today is almost beyond words.”

Speaking of the event, Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “It is important to remember our fallen colleagues and friends, to honour them and the service they have given to policing.

“As a community and a policing family we owe a huge debt to those who have lost their lives in protecting others.

“We should never forget them, we should take time to reflect and reminisce, and celebrate their lives and the service they have given.”

The service in Lincolnshire was held to coincide with the unveiling of a new memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The new UK Police Memorial honours the courage and sacrifice of all those from across the police service who have dedicated their lives to protecting their communities.

The £4.5million memorial project is not just a physical tribute at the Arboretum.

A digital memorial is being developed that names all 5,000 police and staff lost, with a number of enhanced profiles already produced, that tell the stories of those behind the badge.

An education programme is also being created for students that tells the story of the history of the police service and the important role it plays in today’s society.