Police investigate reports of bones found at Lincolnshire park

Lincolnshire Police

A heavy police presence has been reported around Witham Country Park in Boston today as officers carry out an investigation.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said at 6.38pm today (Saturday): “We are on scene at Witham Way Country Park, Tattershall Road, Boston following reports of bones being found by a member of the public.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We do not know at this stage whether they are human, but as a matter of precaution we and are consulting with experts and making initial enquiries in the surrounding area.

“There will be a police presence in the area for the next few days while we carry out our investigations.

“The incident was reported to police at 13.10pm today.”