Police issue closure order at Gainsborough property after repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour

Another property in Gainsborough has been issued with a closure order following repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The closure at 174 Trinity Street, Gainsborough, follows a previous closure at King Street.

Lincolnshire Police sought this order to protect the community from being victims of anti-social behaviour and related crime.

The order prohibits anyone from remaining on or entering the property with a few exceptions to allow maintenance.

If anyone does anything which they are prohibited from doing by this order, they are liable for arrest and could receive up to 51 week in prison, or a fine, or both.

This order is in place until 11.59pm on March 17.

The court found that a person has engaged, or (if the order is not made) is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises; the use of the premises has resulted, or (if the order is not made) is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public and that there has been, or (if the order is not made) is likely to be, disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises.

It deemed that making a closure order was necessary to prevent future serious nuisance, similar behaviour, or disorder.

As with the King Street Closure, officers made use of the of ASB legislation which enabled them to take statements anonymously from people who felt too frightened to put their name to a complaint.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “Please know that this is an option you have, and we will always do all we can to protect you if you feel at risk for speaking out.

“We would like to thank our community for the help they have given us in gathering evidence and information which has been used to secure the closure order.”

The closure order on King Street, Gainsborough, will be in place until 11.59pm on March 12, and prohibits anyone from remaining on or entering the property with a few exceptions to allow maintenance.