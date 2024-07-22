Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are being urged to take steps to protect their homes after multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Gainsborough area

In three of the incidents, the keys to cars were stolen from the property and the vehicle stolen.

These happened on St Peters Road, Scotter, where an Audi A4 was reported stolen; Sterling Close in Gainsborough, where a VW Golf was reported stolen; and Hill Crescent in Gainsborough, where an Audi A4 was reported stolen.

A property in Heapham Road, Gainsborough was also targeted and a search made, but nothing was taken.

Another property with a VW in the driveway was also targeted in Gainsborough, but the offenders were disturbed by a dog, and a further property targeted in Hill Crescent where there was an Audi A4 parked on the road nearby.

In all cases, the barrel lock on the door to the premises was snapped to gain entry.

The vehicles being targeted appear to be German brands, but the police would urge everyone who owns a car to think about their security.

Police officers have launched an investigation, and while keeping an open mind about the circumstances and people responsible, the police are considering whether they are linked.

The vehicle stolen from the Scotter area was recovered by police in Thorne near Doncaster, and it will be returned to the owner.

If you have any information about any of the burglaries, call the police on 101.