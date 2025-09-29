Police launch investigation after two burglaries near Gainsborough that could be linked

Lincolnshire Police are investigating two burglaries near Gainsborough which could be linked.

The first incident was reported on September 22, at just after 9pm and related to Hawthorne Close in Glentworth.

The crime was in progress when residents returned and the homeowner was assaulted causing injuries that were thankfully not serious.

Multiple masked offenders were reported to be dressed in black clothing as they fled the scene. A number of watches were stolen.

The second incident was an attempted burglary where the offenders tried and failed to gain entry by force to a home on the Glebe in Upton on September 24, at around 7.30pm.

It’s believed two offenders attempted to gain access while another two waited in a vehicle parked nearby.

The police are now appealing for any information about these incidents, or any suspicious activity in the areas to be reported.

Please call 101 or email [email protected] with reference number 412 of September 22, for the Glentworth incident, and reference 414 of September 24, for the Upton incident.