Police launch investigation following a serious assault near Boston which left man with multiple injuries

A man in his 40s was left with several puncture wounds.

Lincolnshire Police

Police have launched an investigation into an assault which has left a man in his 40s in a serious condition with multiple wounds.

A force spokesperson said yesterday: “We received a call from the ambulance service at 5.30am this morning (25 June) that a man had been injured at an address in Middlegate Road West, Frampton, in Boston.

“On arrival, officers found the victim had suffered several puncture wounds and was treated at the scene before being transferred to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“There was no suspect at the scene and officers immediately carried out local area searches, and other enquiries.”

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at 6.50am and remains in police custody.

Police believe that the people involved in this incident were known to each other.

The spokesperson added: “This is a fast-moving investigation and officers will remain in the local area today while they carry out house-to-house enquiries and follow other avenues of investigation.

“We are appealing for anyone we have not yet spoken with to come forward with information about the incident. We are keen to view any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which might have captured the incident or people in Middlegate Road West and the surrounding streets between 5am and 7am today.

“We would also ask that people do not speculate about the incident or people involved while we carry out our investigation.”

Get in touch with police by calling 101 and incident 121 of 25 June, or email [email protected] quoting incident 121 of 25 June in the subject line.

