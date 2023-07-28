The public are being warned to be extra vigilant against opportunitist crime as towns get busier during the holidays.

Police are warning people to lock their property.

Lincolnshire Police is relaunching Operation Magpie, an annual campaign asking people to: Lock it. Zip it. Keep it.

The Force says it knows how easy it is to forget to zip up a handbag, leave the front door unlocked if you're out in the garden, or become distracted at the cashpoint.

“This is just what an opportunistic thief is watching for, so we hope that the simple reminder to lock doors and windows and cars, zip up and keep safe bags, wallets and pocket, and ultimately, keep hold of what's yours,” a statement reads.

Lincolnshire Police have launched Operation Magpie.

First launched last year, the campaign provides top tips from the dedicated Crime Prevention Team on keeping your belongings safe, both out and about and at home - and we're asking you to pass the message on. We are also encouraging people to follow our social media pages, where we will be posting advice throughout spring and summer.

The top tips are:

Don’t leave handbags or other valuables unattended in bars, restaurants or clubs, even if you’re nearby. Thieves only need seconds.

Be mindful of what you are posting on social media. If your friends and family know when you are going away, so could a criminal.

Be aware of who is around you at the cash machine; cover the keypad with your hand before entering a pin; and put cash away immediately.

Keep wallets, purses and phones in a zipped pocket or bag, and not in your back pocket.

Don’t make your home, holiday home or caravan a shop window - make sure you don’t leave valuables in view at your home, and lock windows and doors (even if you are home).

Do not keep large sums of cash at your property. If this is unavoidable, ensure it is locked away in a safe.

Secure gas bottles with padlocks if you are holidaying with a caravan.

Always lock your vehicle and never leave anything on view, such as Sat Navs, wallets, presents, or cash.

When you get home, place your keys and wallets away from letterboxes, either in a drawer or upstairs. If you can, use a Faraday bag to protect bank cards and electronic keys.