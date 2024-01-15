Police made more than 130 arrests during December drink/drug drive campaign

Since launching their drink and drug drive campaign, Operation Limit, in December, Lincolnshire Police have arrested 132 people.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Through this road safety campaign, the police aimed to warn people of the consequences of driving over the limit for alcohol or drugs, and carried out enforcement to keep our roads safe.

The number of people arrested for drink/drug driving offences in December was 132, 86 related to alcohol and 46 related to drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with seatbelts, carelessness, distraction and speed, drink/drug driving is one of the police’s #fatal5 offences and therefore a priority to tackle on Lincolnshire’s roads.

Insp Jason Baxter at the launch of the drink and drug drive campaign – Operation Limit

Insp Jason Baxter, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We deal with fatal collisions on a weekly basis, many of which are the result of someone committing a #fatal5 offence. Don’t let this be you.

“When you get behind the wheel, don’t take deadly risks.

“Take care, wear a seatbelt, don’t speed, don’t let yourself be distracted and never drive over the limit.

“If every person did this we would see a significant reduction in the numbers killed and seriously injured on our roads.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The campaign launched with an enforcement operation which took place on December 1, on Saxilby Road in Lincoln.

During this operation, 107 vehicles were pulled over and none of those drivers were found to be over the limit.

Insp Baxter said: “We found no drivers over the limit for drink or drugs and we count this as a success.

“Far from being a waste of time, it was an opportunity to get that message across that you could be stopped on any journey and to remind drivers that the risks of drink or drug driving are a fine, a driving ban, and a criminal conviction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our message for December remains relevant for 2024, we can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere.

“These enforcement operations don’t just happen in December, they happen throughout the year and target all of the #fatal5 offences.

“So drive safely, and if you are out drinking, arrange a taxi, or have a designated driver.

“Remember that you could still be over the limit the following morning.”