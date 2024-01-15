Police made more than 130 arrests during December drink/drug drive campaign
Through this road safety campaign, the police aimed to warn people of the consequences of driving over the limit for alcohol or drugs, and carried out enforcement to keep our roads safe.
The number of people arrested for drink/drug driving offences in December was 132, 86 related to alcohol and 46 related to drugs.
Along with seatbelts, carelessness, distraction and speed, drink/drug driving is one of the police’s #fatal5 offences and therefore a priority to tackle on Lincolnshire’s roads.
Insp Jason Baxter, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We deal with fatal collisions on a weekly basis, many of which are the result of someone committing a #fatal5 offence. Don’t let this be you.
“When you get behind the wheel, don’t take deadly risks.
“Take care, wear a seatbelt, don’t speed, don’t let yourself be distracted and never drive over the limit.
“If every person did this we would see a significant reduction in the numbers killed and seriously injured on our roads.”
The campaign launched with an enforcement operation which took place on December 1, on Saxilby Road in Lincoln.
During this operation, 107 vehicles were pulled over and none of those drivers were found to be over the limit.
Insp Baxter said: “We found no drivers over the limit for drink or drugs and we count this as a success.
“Far from being a waste of time, it was an opportunity to get that message across that you could be stopped on any journey and to remind drivers that the risks of drink or drug driving are a fine, a driving ban, and a criminal conviction.
“Our message for December remains relevant for 2024, we can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere.
“These enforcement operations don’t just happen in December, they happen throughout the year and target all of the #fatal5 offences.
“So drive safely, and if you are out drinking, arrange a taxi, or have a designated driver.
“Remember that you could still be over the limit the following morning.”
To report an incident to the police call 101.