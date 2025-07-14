Police make arrests after possible gun shots heard near Gainsborough train station

Lincolnshire Police have made two arrests following reports of possible gun shots near Gainsborough’s Lea Road train station.

Reports were received around 5.35pm on Tuesday, July 8, and the police are appealing for any information that may assist their investigation.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, July 12, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

A 37-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of the same offence, has been released on police bail.

The police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything they believe could be related to these reports.

They would also ask that anyone who was in the area and may have captured anything relevant on dashcam, mobile phone, or other recorded footage to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 407 of July 8.