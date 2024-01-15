Three more people have been arrested for drugs offences following warrants carried out by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team in Gainsborough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team, which has been tackling drugs as a priority for the area, carried out the warrants, which are unrelated, at Clinton Terrace and another property in the south of the town, on Wednesday, January 10.

Both warrants were pre-planned following a number of investigations into the suspected supply of drugs in the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warrant at Clinton Terrace led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and assaulting an emergency worker.

The local Neighbourhood Policing Team in Gainsborough carried out warrants at Clinton Terrace and another property

Following the warrant at the other property in the south of the town, what is believed to be class A drugs were seized from the house. These will be tested by specially-trained officers.

A 17-year-old boy and a 28-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The cases are being treated as separate investigations but the police say they will keep an open mind as they progress as to whether there are any links.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “Proactive work like this is a result of the hard work of the local officers and staff, and the cooperation of our local community in providing information about suspected illegal activity in their area.

“We’d like to thank them for their understanding of the disturbance in their street while we carried out this work.”

These latest arrest come after four men were arrested following the discovery of a cannabis grow at an industrial unit on Ropery Road, Gainsborough.

A 34-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary and cultivating cannabis plants, a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary, failing to stop, and cultivating cannabis plants and a fourth man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of possession on an offensive weapon, burglary, and cultivating cannabis plants.