Adie Scargill, police motorcyclist in Lincolnshire.

Adie Scargill, of Lincolnshire Police, has attended fatal or serious RTCs involving bikers, and then had the difficult task of informing loved ones that they’ve been killed or suffered life-changing injuries.

Here, in his own words, he talks about his experiences on the job, and offers advice to other bikers on our county’s roads.

"The thrill of getting on the bike, the noise of it, the smell of the engine, the manoeuvrability, the acceleration of the thing - it’s addictive.

“But we all know when we get on a motorbike we risk being seriously injured or killed. Whether that be through rider error or the fault of another road user.

“And when I see the end result of a ride having gone wrong, it’s heartbreaking.

“We’re the ones who go and tell the families that the person who left their house this morning, full of life and energy, looking forward to their day, is now dead or seriously injured, or is in a coma.

“I never want to go to another motorcycle collision ever again, but I know before I finish my time as a police motorcyclist I sadly will.

“We will always deal with anti-social and dangerous or poor riding; we aim to make the county safe for everyone to visit, work and live In. And most riders agree with us.

“If you want to go faster, book a track day somewhere. If you want to ride your bikes in Lincolnshire, do it safely and we’ll support you and engage with you.

“If you ride anti-socially, break the speed limits and commit offences, we don’t want you in our county and our conversation with you won’t be supportive.

“Check your bikes before you come out, make sure your tyres are at the legal limits, check your chain tension and get them properly lubricated, wear the correct clothing and an approved helmet.

“If you’re out with friends or a group, make sure you plan your ride out, go at your own pace, don’t try to keep up for sake of losing face.

“Keep to the legal speed limits, pick the right lines on the carriageway to give you the best view and safest way round that corner.

“Speak to your car driving family and friends and tell them your experiences of what some car drivers do to endanger you.