​Lincolnshire Police’s neighbourhood teams have been engaging with communities Gainsborough over the last few weeks.

A multicultural event was held last month at the X-Church, in Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough.

Inspector Karanga and members of the SMILE network were joined by Inspector Mike Head and other, uniformed officers.

Around 36 nationalities were represented and members of West Lindsey District Council also attended, as did the MP for Gainsborough, Sir Edward Leigh.

Inspector Karanga said: “It’s really important for our neighbourhood teams to engage with all of our communities, and these visits were fantastic.

“I’d like to thank those at the Shekinah Church and the X-Church for their warm welcomes, and we look forward to more visits in the future.”

An event was also held in Lincoln.

Inspector Jesee Karanga, members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, and members of the SMILE (Supporting Minorities In Lincolnshire through Engagement) network including chair PC Jason Thomas attended Shekinah Church, on Maple Street.

Several nationalities from east and south Africa attend the church, and the visit was part of the police’s regular engagement with black communities.

During the visit, officers shared information about the Police Race Action Plan and our commitment to engage with these communities.