Police officers tackle speeding during road safety week in Lincolnshire

Targeted police enforcement has been taking place around the county to tackle speeding. Photo by Lincolnshire Police.

Reducing the number of those killed or seriously injured on our roads remains a year-round priority for the force and alongside this, officers and partner agencies are also pledging their support for Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death).

The government-backed initiative was established in 2016 and aims to help reduce death and serious injuries on the road.

Chief superintendent Paul Timmins for Specialist Operations said: “We are committed to keeping our counties roads safe for all and we are keen to once again support the Project EDWARD initiative.

“Speeding, which is part of the Fatal 4, is one of the major contributing factors when it comes to road traffic collisions. It is for this reason that we’ve chosen to focus our efforts into educating motorists on the dangers of using excessive speed during the national road safety campaign to support Project EDWARD.

“Drivers and riders who are travelling at inappropriate speeds are more likely to crash and their higher speed means that the crash will cause more severe injuries, not only to themselves but to other road users as well. This enforcement activity is not about generating income. It’s about educating motorists and ultimately, saving lives and reducing the number of those of killed or seriously injured on our roads.”

Marc Jones, police and crime commissioner for Lincolnshire Police, said: “I am committed to making the county’s roads safer through investment in policing, education and training and will continue working with partners to make our roads safer for all.”