Missing David, from Louth.

A further image of David, who went missing more than three weeks ago, is being released in order to refresh appeals for sightings.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was last seen in the Louth area at 11.30pm on Saturday June 4, wearing black jogging trousers, a black, mid-length jacket and brown tan trainers.