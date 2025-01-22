Police renew appeal to find missing man thought to be in Tetney area

The man, referred by officers as Alan was reported missing on Monday January 20, but was last seen on Thursday (January 16) on Hewson Road in Humberston at approximately 10am.

They have also released a second image of Alan to help with the search.

A police spokesperson said: “We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen Alan walking from Humberston towards the Tetney area.

He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall with dark grey hair and is believed to be wearing a blue jacket, jeans and boots. He may also have a walking stick with him.

If you have RING doorbell footage, or may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage on this day, you are asked to get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 184 of January 21.