Police report 'no serious road collisions' on Good Friday

​Lincolnshire Police has thanked the county’s drivers after no serious ​injuries were reported on Lincolnshire’s roads on Good Friday.

The force attended eight collisions where minor injuries were reported, including one in Tattershall Bridge.

Officers attended a three-vehicle collision at 4.26 pm at Tattershall Bridge on the A153. Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting Incident 273.

Other incidents were reported in Lincoln, Honington, the A1 at Woolsthorpe, Spalding, Middle Rasen, Holbeach, and Pinchbeck.

A force spokesman said: “While investigations are ongoing, early indications reveal in the majority of those collisions, inattention may be a contributing factor.

"Please concentrate on your driving and riding. Keep a good distance from vehicles ahead of you, take your time and be patient.

“Give our vulnerable road users, pedestrians, horse riders, cyclists and motorbikes extra attention.