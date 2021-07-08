As Lincolnshire police officers arrived on scene at around 7.30pm on Monday, July 5, an area search was conducted and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) Melvin Crabtree and Kevin Burnett.

And with help from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, PC Duncan McConachie and PCSOs Crabtree and Burnett were safely lowered down the 8ft drop to reach the man.

After getting the man to safety and onto a boat, officers left him in the care of paramedics who had also arrived at the scene. Thankfully the man sustained no injuries during the incident.

Emergency services rescued man who fell in river

Gainsborough Inspector Gary Brockie said: “This incident evidences more of the incredible work our officers do to protect and support vulnerable members of the community in their time of need.

"We are proud of the selfless, but balanced and considered, actions taken by all involved – actions which I have no doubt saved this individual’s life.

"The incident was safely concluded through close teamworking between neighbourhood PCSO’s and response policing, further supported by our colleagues from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. I am grateful to them all.