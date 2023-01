A 44-year-old man who went missing in Skegness at the weekend has been found safe.

Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police appealed for help in locating the man, who was last seen in the Skegness area on Sunday morning.

However, this morning they have reported the good news that the man has been found safe.

A statement reads: “We are pleased to say he has been found. Thank you to everyone who helped to share our appeal.”