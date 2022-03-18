Police search for elderly man missing from his home near Boston

Have you seen Colin who is missing from his Hubberts Bridge home?

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to find Colin who has been reported missing.

“He was last seen at Orchard Park Caravan Site, Frampton Fen Lane, Hubberts Bridge, Boston, at around 8am on Thursday, March 17.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He is said to have limited mobility and normally walks with a stick, although he has not taken it with him.

“Colin may present as confused and disorientated and we are desperate to locate him.”

“His is described as 5ft 8in tall, with short grey hair.

“He is thought to be wearing a green coat with a brown collar and a wax jacket.

“He will be wearing blue or black tracksuit bottoms and blue canvas shoes.

“Colin has family connections to Rotherham and we believe it is possible that he may try to travel there – though he may still be in Lincolnshire.”