Police search for elderly man missing from his home near Boston

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to find Colin who has been reported missing.
“He was last seen at Orchard Park Caravan Site, Frampton Fen Lane, Hubberts Bridge, Boston, at around 8am on Thursday, March 17.
“He is said to have limited mobility and normally walks with a stick, although he has not taken it with him.
“Colin may present as confused and disorientated and we are desperate to locate him.”
“His is described as 5ft 8in tall, with short grey hair.
“He is thought to be wearing a green coat with a brown collar and a wax jacket.
“He will be wearing blue or black tracksuit bottoms and blue canvas shoes.
“Colin has family connections to Rotherham and we believe it is possible that he may try to travel there – though he may still be in Lincolnshire.”
If you have seen him, or know where he is, contact police via by calling 101 and quoting incident 326 of 17/03/2022, or email [email protected] quoting incident 326 of 17/03/2022 in the subject line.