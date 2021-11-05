Police search for missing Lincolnshire man

Have you seen missing man Andrej from Boston?

The 43 year-old called Andrej is described as a white male who is 6ft tall with short, dark brown hair.

A police spokesman said: “He is of a slim build and has green eyes with a scar near his left eye.

“He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black or grey trousers.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch.”