Police search for missing Lincolnshire man

The 43 year-old called Andrej is described as a white male who is 6ft tall with short, dark brown hair.
A police spokesman said: “He is of a slim build and has green eyes with a scar near his left eye.
“He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black or grey trousers.
“If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch.”
If you see Andrej, you can either call 101 quoting incident 306 of 2nd November, email [email protected] quotinge incident 306 of 2nd November in the subject line, or via the independent charity Missing People by texting 116 000 or emailing [email protected]