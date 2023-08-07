Lincolnshire Police are looking for a wanted man who they belive is in the Gainsborough area.

Richard Lewis, 37, is wanted in connection with alleged breach of court bail offences, theft and a court warrant in relation to several offences.

A Lincs Police spokesman said: “Officers are conducting proactive searches for Lewis, and we hope that our local community might be able to help us trace him.

“Lewis is of no fixed address, and may be staying at properties in the Gainsborough area.

"We would remind people that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest.”

If you know where he is, please call 101 quoting incident 261 of August 3, or alternatively information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.