Adomas Matijevskis.

The man, Adomas Matijevskis, lives in the Boston area.

A police spokesman said: “If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts, we are keen to hear from you.”

There are a number of ways to get in touch.

By calling 101 quoting reference 21000629832 or by emailing [email protected] quoting reference 21000629832 in the subject line.