Lincolnshire Police are still trying to identify a body found on Skegness beach.

A police spokesman said: “Our investigation to identify the body found near the beach at Grand Parade, Skegness, continues.

"We have not yet formally identified the male discovered in the water.

“We would again ask people not to speculate on the identity of the deceased person while our investigations continue.”