Three people have been arrested in connection with drug related offences in Gainsborough.

Officers from the Gainsborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed the warrant at a property in Lea Road, Gainsborough

A search warrant at a property in Gainsborough on Tuesday, December 6, led to the discovery of Class B drugs and car diagnostic equipment.

Officers from the Gainsborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed the warrant at a property in Lea Road following community intelligence and ongoing police work relating to the address.

Once inside they recovered Class B cannabis and the car equipment, which has been seized.

Officers are now conducting enquiries to see if the car equipment may be related any ongoing police investigations.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Officers arrested a further two people on Thursday, December 8.

A warrant was executed in the Uphills area of the town and led to a woman, aged 32, and a man, aged 45, being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

Following a search of the premises a retractable baton was found, resulting in the man also being arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

These warrants are the latest in a series of proactive investigations and arrests made by the local policing team, which has the safety of its community at the heart of all policing activity.

PC Adam Cook said: “We take a robust approach to drugs offences in Gainsborough and our message is clear, drugs and drug-dealing won’t be tolerated.

“This warrant followed some excellent intelligence and I’d encourage anyone who has information to get in touch.

"Even the smallest detail may prove vital to our investigations.

“We will continue to target dealers who do untold damage to the lives of others with warrants, arrests and convictions.”