Police want help to identify man following alleged assault and racial abuse in Boston

A police spokesperson said: “Just before 5.30pm on Saturday (15 October) a fight broke out between two men in the Market Place Boston.

"During the incident a member of the public was assaulted and racially abused.

“We believe the man in the image can help with our inquiries.

"While the image is not very clear, we believe someone who knows the man will be able to identify them.

“We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the inquiry.”

You can contact police by calling 101 quoting incident number 326 of October 15, or by emailing [email protected] putting incident 326 of 15 October in the subject box.