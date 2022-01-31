As the equine welfare charity’s first rescue of the year it is hoped the pony’s brush with danger will act as a reminder to all horse owners to keep their animal’s identity details up to date.

Emma Carter, executive director of Equine Welfare, said: “It’s not unusual for us to be called to ponies or horses who may have escaped from their field.

"A quick check for a microchip and we are able to reunite them with their owners. Sadly, in this case we were unable to do that, as the pony was not microchipped.

Stig was rescued by Bransby Horses after he was dumped on a landfill site

“This meant an Abandonment Notice had to be served, and the police informed to try and trace the owners.”

Bransby Horses were called to the 100 acre site when staff noticed the pony wandering around where there were lorries and large machinery in operation, as well as waste gas outlets.

When the rescue team arrived and eventually found the black and white colt, he was friendly and pleased to see humans.

Rachel Jenkinson, welfare manager, said: “The staff on the site had become very fond of him as he entertained himself by following them around and giving them the odd nip. Despite the friendship, he was rubbing up against and damaging their site machinery and it was a dangerous environment for him which can quickly become a welfare concern.”

The team helped with attempts to trace the pony’s owner, but all efforts were fruitless.

Rachel said: “We named him ‘Stig’ from the children’s book ‘Stig of the Dump’. He was a bit dishevelled but otherwise there were no immediate health concerns and he was very friendly.

“The team managed to put a head collar on and walk him back to the trailer but, being a young colt (uncastrated male horse), Stig was very playful and was displaying typical youngster behaviour by nipping the team and wanting to play.”