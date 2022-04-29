‘Poor virus control’ why Lincolnshire suffered country's worst avian flu outbreak

Fifteen outbreaks of H5N1 around Alford, Louth and Mablethorpe led to 1.2 million birds being culled since December.The transmission was ‘unprecedented’ both for both Lincolnshire and the country as a whole, Trading Standards manager Mark Keal told councillors.It is suspected that lack of precautions were the reason why Lincolnshire saw so many outbreaks of the contagious disease, which is more commonly known as bird flu.“Poor virus control is the likely explanation,” Mr Keal said when asked by Lincolnshire County Council’s Public Protection and Communities Scrutiny Committee about the high case rates.“It can be that a premises isn’t secured, or that wild birds have access to the stock.“Measures like cleansing and disinfection can be used to minimise the risk. [Lack of that] is the likely cause in this case.