So What Art gallery in the Hildreds Centre is a joint venture between local photographer John Byford and artist Steve Gould, made possible by the East Street Arts charity.

For the past two weeks, ithe exhibition has been a chance for John to display much of the work featured in his recently published sell-out 250-page book, Wanderlusting.

The book was launched in Bad Gandersheim – Skegness’ twin town – at the State garden show last year at which John created a Skegness garden – also featuring some of his pictures.

John Byford brought his Wanderlusting exhibition to the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.

He also painted his long-standing telephone box art project in the city centre yellow to promote the show.

His work will again be displayed in Bad Gandersheim in June when he returns to the German town, which he describes as his second home.

Amongst the pictures taking pride of place at the Hildreds Centre exhibition is one taken in India at the start of John’s travels in 1998. As well as other images taken across Europe, there are some from around Lincolnshire, including Skegness.

"The exhibition has featured a selection of character pictures from my journey across Europe,” John said.

“The images are featured in my book which went on sale in Germany and in the UK – and it was a very proud moment for me when a publisher got in touch wanting to do it.

"I’ve been really pleased with the footfall at the exhibition and to see people taking time out of their busy lives to look at the pictures. I’ve had some very good response.

"Some of these pictures will remain for the next exhibition, which will also feature work by Steve Gould.

"We don’t know how long we will be able to use this space, which was once a sports clothing shop, as the Hildreds is looking for a new tenant. But we will keep going as long as we can.”

For more details on John’s work and Wanderlusting, visit www.byford.co.uk/