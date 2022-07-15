Pop-up market back at Rasen

Market Rasen Market Place

As always, the market will have a variety of stalls, hot food and refreshments.

One local organisation taking part this time round is U3A.

They will be holding an information stand to find out more about the group, which meets in the Festival Hall on the second Thursday of the month.

Membership is open to those not working full time and offers a range of things – at the monthly meeting and in small groups - to keep mind and body active.

The school uniform bank will also be there, offering pre-loved items gifted to you.

With the school year almost over, the uniform bank would welcome donations of items suitable for Market Rasen Primary, De Aston and Caistor schools.

These can be taken along to the market on Saturday or left at 1 Coronation Road.

The market, organised by MRAG (Market Rasen Action Group) in association with the Market Rasen Town Council, will run from 9am to around 1.30pm.

As always, the market place will be closed to parking from 2pm on Friday (July 15) until 5pm on Saturday (July 16) to allow for the setting up and dismantling of stalls.

Town Clerk Lucy Waller said: “The Town Council fully understands how inconvenient this may be to those who regularly park their vehicles on the Market Place, either as a shop owner, resident or a visitor to the Town, but the safety of all personnel is paramount.”