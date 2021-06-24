Members of Market Rasen Action group at the unifrom bank stall, which will return this weekend EMN-210622-084701001

Organised by Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG), in association with the town council, the event will run from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

There will be 20 stalls in total – all spaced to allow the Government’s distancing regulations to be observed.

The uniform bank stall will be there too, offering pre-loved items to gift to help parents who may be struggling to purchase items for school children

These are mainly for Market Rasen Primary School, De Aston, but there are many generic items.

The alpacas will also be making a welcome return, something all ages enjoyed seeing close-up at the last market.

The church rooms will be open for refreshments, raising funds for the parish church.

To ensure the Market Place is clear of cars, it will be closed for parking from 2pm this Friday, June 25.

Market Rasen Town Council’s community manager, Faye Lambkin-Smith said: “The town council fully understands how inconvenient this may be to those that regularly park their vehicles on the Market Place, either as a shop owner, resident or a visitor to the town, but the safety of all personnel is paramount.