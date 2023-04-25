Register
Pop-up shop is returning to Gainsborough after successful first event

Fashion lovers in Gainsborough are being treated to the return of a special pop-up shop selling a fantastic range of womenswear, menswear, shoes, bags, and accessories - all at half price.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:35 BST

The pop-up sale hosted by the independent department store chain, Sandersons Boutique, will feature names including the classic British heritage brands Holland Cooper and Barbour as well as Michael Kors, Coach, Valentino, Armani Exchange, Superdry and Guess.

The two-day fashion event is back by popular demand at Marshall’s Yard following the success of the event which took place earlier this month seeing the temporary takeover of the former Specsavers unit.

Frances O'Connell, e-commerce director for Sandersons Boutique, said: “We loved our four days in Gainsborough and following the feedback received we’re returning for two days only with more lines, particularly in menswear, some more brands and plenty of bargains.”

Sandersons is the retail arm of Dransfield Properties, the award-winning property firm behind Marshall’s Yard.

The company’s stores can be found in Stocksbridge, North Sheffield, Stroud in the Cotswolds, and Morpeth in Northumberland.

Sandersons also has a successful online shop at www.sandersonsdeptstore.co.uk.

The store will be open Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, from 10am until 4pm and will be located in the former Specsavers unit between Greggs and Card Factory.

