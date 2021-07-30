Pop-up tea room in Tealby’s newly refurbished hall

Sarah Lamballe, left, and Sarah Brown are ready to welcome you to their pop-up tea room

Sarah Brown of The Old Schoolhouse in Tealby and Sarah Lamballe of Bricktree Gallery in Caistor are getting together to host a pop-up event in the newly refurbished Tennyson D’Eyncourt Memorial Hall this Friday, July 30.

The event will coincide with the village shop’s successful monthly mini farmers’ market.

The ‘Sarahs’ have been friends for years and share a passion for upcycling furniture, vintage décor and supporting local food producers and Lincolnshire’s artisan makers.

Sarah Lamballe said: “Following the success of her takeaway vintage afternoon teas during lockdown, Sarah wanted to create a foodie event in the hall where local people could come for homemade light bites, cakes and a catch up after covid isolation.

“She asked me if I’d like to bring along work from my makers from Bricktree Gallery – of course, I was thrilled.

“It’s been such a hard time for our creative community, so it’s wonderful to showcase local talent and enjoy a light lunch or a cream tea on vintage china.”

With more than 35 local artisans currently displaying cards, ceramics, eco beauty, textiles, candles, prints, original paintings and jewellery, there should be plenty to choose from, with Bricktree Gallery open all day in Caistor too.

The Pop Up Tearoom menu includes sandwiches served in buns from Tealby’s own Beck Hill Bakery , sausage and vegetarian rolls, homemade scones with jam and clotted cream, a variety of cake, plus vintage china teapots, fresh coffee and elderflower cordial made locally in Nettleton.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm with last seating at 3pm.

Walk-ins are available if space but booking is advised.