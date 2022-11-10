LCC crew member Steve Carling.

The large red flowers are being sprayed onto the centre island of ten roundabouts across the county Lincolnshire as part of the national period of reflection and appreciation.

Several Lincolnshire County Council highways work crews are taking part in applying the Poppies in addition to their planned programme on site.

The first big poppies are now in place on Sutterton roundabout.

Poppies are appearing on selected roundabouts across the county to mark this weekend’s Remembrance Day.

The list of roundabouts that are getting painted Poppies are:

• Gunby Roundabout

• A16/A157 Roundabout

• A631/A156 Roundabout

• Riseholme Roundabout

• A15 Sleaford Road (part of Lincoln Eastern Bypass)

• B1174 Tollemache Road (part of Grantham Southern Relief Road)

• A52/B1176 Roundabout

• Bourne Road / Raymond Mays Way

• A16/A151 Roundabout

• A17/A16 Roundabout

One of the crew wielding the spray cans is Ex-RAF and Army personell Steve Carling (pictured), who served in Afghanistan and began working in Lincolnshire eight months ago to be able to spend more time with his son and family.

Steve said: “I feel that being part of the spraying the poppies this year is a real privilege.

"My time in the service means that I and fully appreciative of what this represents and it’s terrific to be able to do this.”