Spilsby Royal British Legion is celebrating a successful appeal.

The success was reported at the branch’s committee meeting, which saw the position of chairman handed over to Suzanne Scott, who is

Retiring chairman Denis Chandler said: “After the years of turmoil caused by the Covid pandemic the Spilsby Legion Branch is back on

an even keel.

"We have a new Chair in Suzanne Scott, a new Secretary and Treasurer to carry on the Branch’s work in the district.

“2023’s Poppy Appeal was an amazing success, organised by Suzanne who is also the District’s Poppy Appeal Organiser.”

The total for the fortnight was £8,517.84, which includes £4,767.74 collected by Legion members at Sainsbury’s.

The seven primary schools in the area took a total of £752.59 and the rest came from the various tins at surrounding villages, including the Partney coffee morning, the Poppy Appeal Launch at the Aviation Centre and the year round collecting boxes from All Wrapped Up and Spilsby Antiques.

Individual members also collected on the Appeal’s behalf to add to the grand total.

Suzanne would like to express her heartfelt thanks to the people of Spilsby and district for their amazing generosity.