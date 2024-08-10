Poppy Power!: Skegness Clock Tower wall to be repaired in time for ambitious Remembrance display

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of an ambitious poppy display being planned for Skegness Clock Tower during Remembrance have welcomed news the crumbling roundabout wall is to be repaired.

Thousands of poppies will cover the grassed area at the base of the historic landmark as a result of a community campaign led by the local branch of the Royal British Legion that has attracted interest from around the world.

However, the state of the roundabout wall has been a cause of concern, raised recently by local artist John Byford.

In a post on social media he challenged the town’s Linclnshire County Councillor Carl Marcey to push for the wall to be repaired, pointing out: “We have such an important event taking place at the Clock Tower in just a few weeks time.”

The wall surrounding Skegness Clock Tower is to be repaired in time for an ambitious poppy display.

Lincolnshire County Council has now announced the work will be done after the summer holidays.

It is estimated to take two days to complete and will be carried out under a closure of the roundabout’s inner lane.

Coun Macey commented: “There’s been some damage to the retaining wall around the Skegness Clock Tower, so the county council’s highways team will be carrying out repairs after the summer holidays.

“We’re not sure how the damage occurred, but the broken sections need to be fixed because they could pose a risk for drivers if they fall into the road.

The crumbling wall around the Clock Tower.

“Although we don’t have a specific date set for the works yet, they’ll most likely be carried out between mid-September and early October, but definitely before this year’s Remembrance Day parade.”

Tracy Turner, Skegness Branch Vice Chair and Poppy Appeal Organiser, said: “We are absolutely delighted the Clock Tower will be fixed in plenty of time to stand magnificently as the centre piece for this display of Remembrance as it has stood reverently and steadfast through both WWI, WW2 and the subsequent wars.

“The Clock Tower will go from its current sorry state to iconic state – and we can’t thank the Council enough for ensuring these works are completed in time for the project.

"We have people planning bus trips to come and see it, and people making plans to visit for the month it is up.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley with Wayne Hannah ready to take up the challenge to repair the Clock Tower wall.

"Demographics from all walks of life are working together for the same thing - Remembering our Fallen. Lest We Forget.”

Also delighted to hear the news is Mayor of Skegness Coun Ady Findley, who just happens to be a builder and has been itching to get started on the work himself.

“I couldn’t see the wall looking like that for the display and had called on another local builder, Wayne Hannah, to see, if necessary, he could help me repair it," Coun Findley said.

"Not only is the wall an eyesore it is dangerous in its present state.

"Let’s just hope that LCC complete the repair in support of the respectful RBL Poppy project for those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for us.

"However, if it is not done by the end of September, Wayne and I are still up for the challenge."